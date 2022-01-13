Armenian, Kazakh leaders discuss completion of CSTO peacekeeping mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Tokayev informed the Armenian PM on the resolution of the situation in Kazakhstan.

In this context, the completion of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the process of withdrawal of troops were also discussed.