Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the hero from Martuni Onik Hovsepyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Onik's sister, Vehanush Hovsepyan, spoke with  great pain, but, at the same time, with great pride about her brother's heroic path. Onik was born on January 1, 1989, in the town of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh. He studied at the secondary school after Nelson Stepanyan in Martuni, at the same time he attended Aram Khachatryan Art School in Monteaberd.
Afterwards he entered the Faculty of Economics of Artsakh State University. After graduating from the university, he worked in the Martuni regional department of the National Statistical Service of Artsakh.
Onik also took part in the April war. From the very first day he volunteered to fight for the defense of the homeland. He dreamed of seeing Artsakh forever free and independent. Onik is present for us forever. We never talk about him in the past. "My brother was a devoted son; worthy of the homeland," said V. Hovsepyan.
“When the 44-day War began, Onik immediately volunteered with his friends. From the very first days of the war, Onik was in Martuni. His friends called him "commander" because during the cruel moments of the war he was able to orient himself correctly. On November 9, on my birthday, he called and said, "Turks came to place a flag in our area. My friends and I threw them back, well, that's your birthday present. I wish you all the best. ” The next day, while my older brother and I were calling Onik, he did not answer. "Only hours later we were informed that he had died during another hot battle ... Yerablur has became a sanctuary for us," says Onik’s sister.
For exceptional courage, self-sacrifice and skills demonstrated while defending and ensuring the security of the motherland, Onik Hovsepyan was posthumously awarded  the "Combat Cross" order of the first degree.
On the 33rd anniversary of his birthday, the hero was awarded "Monte Melkonyan" Medal by the “ Fidayiner” organization. On the initiative of Onik's  brother and friends, a memorial fountain was built in Martuni in his memory and a cross-stone was placed.
Armenian, Kazakh leaders discuss completion of CSTO peacekeeping mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Flyone Armenia’s first flight from Yerevan to Istanbul scheduled for February 2

The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip...

Pashinyan, Putin discuss Nagorno Karabakh and Kazakhstan over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan,...

Armenophobia the guarantee of political life of Azerbaijani officials – Ombudsman

The real reason and source of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the border with Armenia is the state propaganda...

‘Official Baku undermines regional security’– Armenian Foreign Ministry issues statement

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement, condemning the gross violation of the ceasefire...

Latest Azeri attack on Armenia: OSCE calls to "refrain from the use of force"

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain...

Intensified inspections will be carried out in all directions: President Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On January 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according...

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

The intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj will be asphalted

203 residents live in the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

9 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 9 new coronavirus case on January 12.

298 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

298 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health...

WHO reports all-time global high of daily coronavirus cases

Nearly 3.4 mln coronavirus cases were recorded worldwide in the past day, the highest daily number since...

12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus case on January 11.

12 displaced families settled in Krasni. Head of Community

The Krasni community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 306 residents.

289 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

289 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare...

CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency...

Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national...

One of main tasks of Armenia peacekeepers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is to prevent water supply system poisoning

One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...

Third Armenian soldier confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

In the zone of intense skirmish, where the heavy fighting took place on January 11, on the same day at...

Azerbaijan opens fire toward Armenia village sector, one soldier wounded

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in...

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

First international flight lands at Almaty airport

About 80 Americans cannot fly from Afghanistan

Japan expresses protest to North Korea over missile launch

Almaty airport to resume operation on January 13, says civil aviation committee

