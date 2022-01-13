Devotion is immortality...Onik Hovsepyan

During the 44-day Artsakh war, many heroes have fallen while defending the homeland. One of them is the hero from Martuni Onik Hovsepyan.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Onik's sister, Vehanush Hovsepyan, spoke with great pain, but, at the same time, with great pride about her brother's heroic path. Onik was born on January 1, 1989, in the town of Martuni, the Republic of Artsakh. He studied at the secondary school after Nelson Stepanyan in Martuni, at the same time he attended Aram Khachatryan Art School in Monteaberd.

Afterwards he entered the Faculty of Economics of Artsakh State University. After graduating from the university, he worked in the Martuni regional department of the National Statistical Service of Artsakh.

Onik also took part in the April war. From the very first day he volunteered to fight for the defense of the homeland. He dreamed of seeing Artsakh forever free and independent. Onik is present for us forever. We never talk about him in the past. "My brother was a devoted son; worthy of the homeland," said V. Hovsepyan.

“When the 44-day War began, Onik immediately volunteered with his friends. From the very first days of the war, Onik was in Martuni. His friends called him "commander" because during the cruel moments of the war he was able to orient himself correctly. On November 9, on my birthday, he called and said, "Turks came to place a flag in our area. My friends and I threw them back, well, that's your birthday present. I wish you all the best. ” The next day, while my older brother and I were calling Onik, he did not answer. "Only hours later we were informed that he had died during another hot battle ... Yerablur has became a sanctuary for us," says Onik’s sister.

For exceptional courage, self-sacrifice and skills demonstrated while defending and ensuring the security of the motherland, Onik Hovsepyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Cross" order of the first degree.

On the 33rd anniversary of his birthday, the hero was awarded "Monte Melkonyan" Medal by the “ Fidayiner” organization. On the initiative of Onik's brother and friends, a memorial fountain was built in Martuni in his memory and a cross-stone was placed.