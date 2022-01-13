CSTO peacekeepers prepare to pull out from Kazakhstan

The CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan have launched preparations for withdrawing from the country, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The CSTO peacekeepers are loading equipment on Russian military cargo planes.

“The return of the CSTO peacekeepers to their countries will be organized in partnership with the Kazakh side,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On January 6, the CSTO sent over 2000 peacekeepers comprising contingents from its member states Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan after the President of Kazakhstan – also a CSTO member – invoked article 4 when mass riots turned into deadly clashes with authorities in various Kazakh cities, with President Tokayev describing the events as “terrorist attacks”.