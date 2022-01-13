203 residents live in the Aghabekalanj community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

January 13, 2022, 12:16 The intra-community roads of Aghabekalanj will be asphalted

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Aghabekalanj community Hovik Saiyan told "Artsakhpress", noting that the villagers live their normal lives.

"28 displaced residents have settled in the village. We have a municipality building that needs renovation. We do not have an aid station, and the ceremony hall is half-built.

16 students attend the community’s school. Intra-community roads will be asphalted in the near future," said the head of the community.

During the 44-day war, two houses in the village were destroyed and about twenty houses were partially damaged. The village is gasified, provided with electricity and water supply.

Speaking about the employment of the population, the head of the community mentioned that the main directions of employment are cattle breeding and agriculture.