Artsakh Emergency Service: Another fallen serviceman’s remains found in Mataghis

The contingent of the Russian peacekeeping mission has transferred to the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations the remains of another serviceman that was found from the northeastern direction—in Mataghis village.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The identity of this soldier will be determined after a forensic medical examination.

The total number of such bodies and remains found during the search operations or transferred ever since the ceasefire in November 2020 is now 1,705.

Negotiations are currently underway to resume the search operations.