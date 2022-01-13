World oil prices are falling Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

January 13, 2022, 13:59 World oil prices dropping

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for February went down by 0.21 percent to $82.46 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for March supplies fell by 0.24 percent to $84.47 a barrel.