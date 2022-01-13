The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul, Flyone Armenia President of the Board of Directors Aram Ananyan told TASS news agency.

January 13, 2022, 10:00 Flyone Armenia’s first flight from Yerevan to Istanbul scheduled for February 2

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We have planned the first flight on February 2," he added.

As previously reported, FLYONE Armenia and the Turkish Pegasus Airlines have been issued licenses from the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia to operate non-scheduled flights between Yerevan and Istanbul.