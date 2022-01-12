Artsakhpress

Japan expresses protest to North Korea over missile launch

Tokyo has expressed a protest to Pyongyang through a diplomatic channel over the January 11 missile launch, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told the media on Wednesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Kishi said that according to Japan’s own estimates the missile rose to an altitude of about 50 kilometers and reached a maximum speed of M10 (more than 12,000 kilometers per hour). South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier published similar data.

The Japanese Cabinet’s Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno acknowledged a considerable growth in the level of North Korea’s missile technologies, adding that this would require extra measures to strengthen Japan’s defenses.

Earlier, the Korean Central News Agency said that on January 11, North Korea carried out a successful test of a hypersonic missile in the presence of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un. The missile flew 1,000 kilometers to hit the designated target. The KCNA report stressed that the purpose of the test was to verify the technical parameters of a newly-developed hypersonic weapon. According to the Japanese and South Korean military, Pyongyang’s missile splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.


     

Pashinyan, Putin discuss Nagorno Karabakh and Kazakhstan over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reports.

Armenophobia the guarantee of political life of Azerbaijani officials – Ombudsman

The real reason and source of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the border with Armenia is the state propaganda...

‘Official Baku undermines regional security’– Armenian Foreign Ministry issues statement

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement, condemning the gross violation of the ceasefire...

Armenia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement, condemning the gross violation of the ceasefire...

Latest Azeri attack on Armenia: OSCE calls to "refrain from the use of force"

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain...

Intensified inspections will be carried out in all directions: President Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On January 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation...

Artsakh President: Radical Pan-Turkic circles are actively involved in process in Kazakhstan

n recent days, I have been closely following the developments in Kazakhstan, which are worrying and dangerous...

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 12 new coronavirus case on January 11.

12 displaced families settled in Krasni. Head of Community

The Krasni community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 306 residents.

289 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

289 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare...

13 displaced families settled in Kochoghot. Community Leader

The Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 435 residents.

About the past and the future ..A community impact project being implemented in Haterk

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, history teacher Arman Avagyan from Yerevan...

We are ready to provide houses from the housing stock to our displaced compatriots. Community Leader

The Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 residents.

Shushi Theater in the villages of Artsakh. Puppet shows are held for children

The Artsakh office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, under the auspices of...

Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar, news.am informs.

One of main tasks of Armenia peacekeepers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is to prevent water supply system poisoning

One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists...

Third Armenian soldier confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

In the zone of intense skirmish, where the heavy fighting took place on January 11, on the same day at...

Azerbaijan opens fire toward Armenia village sector, one soldier wounded

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in...

New commander elected of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will be led by Major General Andrei Volkov, Sputnik...

Arakel Martikyan appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff

Arakel Martikyan was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces>

Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

The Armenian Armed Forces sent a peacekeeping unit (100 servicemen) to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO...

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

About 80 Americans cannot fly from Afghanistan

Japan expresses protest to North Korea over missile launch

Almaty airport to resume operation on January 13, says civil aviation committee

Russia-NATO Council meeting kicks off in Brussels

