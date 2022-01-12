Almaty’s international airport will resume operation on Thursday, the press service of the civil aviation committee of Kazakhstan’s ministry of industry and infrastructure development reported on Wednesday, Tass informs.

January 12, 2022, 16:35 Almaty airport to resume operation on January 13, says civil aviation committee

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Starting January 13, 2022, the international airport of Almaty will resume operation. According to the preliminary information provided by the airport’s management, domestic and international flights will be performed from 8:00 am (5:00 am Moscow time) to 9:00 pm (6:00 pm Moscow time)," the report said.

Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said on Tuesday that the airport in Almaty damaged during the unrest in Kazakhstan was technically ready to resume operation, for which a respective decision of authorized special bodies was needed.

Protests erupted in various Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots that involved attacks on police officers, service members and government buildings in many cities of the country, first and foremost in Almaty. Thousands of people were injured, and the number of casualties remains unknown. The CSTO sent peacekeepers to the Central Asian country following Tokayev’s request. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, had been generally restored to all of the country’s regions by January 7.