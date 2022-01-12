Turkey defense minister expresses support for Azerbaijan in another military aggression against Armenia

A telephonic conversation took place between Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish national defense minister Hulusi Akar, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani media, referencing their defense ministry, report that, “Akar expressed his condolences regarding a serviceman, who became Shehid (Martyr) as a result of a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on January 11 in the direction of the Kalbajar region of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.”

Also, “Akar noted that the Turkish Armed Forces, today and always, are beside Azerbaijan in the fight for justice.”

As it was reported earlier, Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched another military aggression on the border with Armenia. Three Armenian soldiers were killed during the exchange of fire. The Azerbaijani side used artillery and drones, too.