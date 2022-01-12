Pashinyan, Putin discuss Nagorno Karabakh and Kazakhstan over phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephonic conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Given Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO, views were exchanged regarding the course of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan. The effective coordination of the peacekeeping contingent’s actions was underscored, which contributed to the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan.

"The situation around Artsakh and some issues of implementation of the agreements, which are recorded in the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, were also discussed. An agreement has been reached to continue contacts at various levels," the Kremlin also stated.