One of the main tasks of the Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was to prevent terrorists from poisoning the local water supply system. The commander of this Armenian peacekeeping contingent, Major Hayrapet Mkrtchyan, told reporters about this on Wednesday, according to TASS.

January 12, 2022, 14:15 One of main tasks of Armenia peacekeepers in Kazakhstan’s Almaty is to prevent water supply system poisoning

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “One of the main tasks at the Druzhba water supply facility was the prevention of the water supply from being poisoned”, he stated.

According to the commander, the water supply facility is a strategic object and quite possibly it could have been targeted for contamination by the terrorists.

In Almaty, in addition to the Druzhba waterworks, the Armenian peacekeepers are also guarding one of the largest bread factories.

According to the January 6, 2022 decision by the CSTO Collective Security Council, the bloc's collective peacekeeping forces were deployed to Kazakhstan for a limited time period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation. The contingent includes the armed forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.