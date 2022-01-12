The real reason and source of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the border with Armenia is the state propaganda policy of Armenophobia and hatred which is being carried out by the authorities of that country, Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan told reporters today.
Armenophobia the guarantee of political life of Azerbaijani officials – Armenian Ombudsman
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “And this is not only a rhetoric, as I met in different cases, but a state policy being applied in life for many years. Look at the education, science, culture and sport sectors: Armenophobia and hatred pass through all these areas, even after the war the Azerbaijani president has proudly announced that the hatred against the Armenian people has increased in Azerbaijan”, Tatoyan said.