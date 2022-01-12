The Krasni community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 306 residents.

January 12, 2022, 11:58 12 displaced families settled in Krasni. Head of Community

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community of Krasni, Karen Grigoryan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-Day War, 12 families have settled in the village. The municipality building was renovated two years ago. The community’s aid station, ceremony hall and the club are situated in the municipality. 41 students attend the school. We do not have a kindergarten,”said the head of the community.

Karen Grigoryan noted that the village is gasified, provided with electricity. Speaking about the employment of the villagers, the head of the community mentioned that they are mainly engaged in agriculture.