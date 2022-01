289 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The total number of confirmed cases has reached 346,513.

83 patients have recovered in one day, bringing the total recoveries to 333,200.

The death toll has risen to 8010. 4 death cases registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 3789.