In the zone of intense skirmish, which began after the provocation committed on January 11 by Azerbaijani subdivisions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, on the same day at midnight, the body of an RA Armed Forces serviceman was found with a fatal gunshot wound, the Ministry of Defense reports.

January 12, 2022, 09:22 Third Armenian soldier confirmed dead as a result of Azerbaijani provocation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The killed soldier is identified as Private Vahan Babayan (born 2003). The two other fallen troops are Private Artur Mkhitaryan (born 2002) and Junior Sergeant Rudik Gharibyan (born 2002).

The two other Armenian servicemen who were wounded in action while suppressing the Azeri attack are in non-life threatening condition, according to the Ministry of Defense.