Military

Azerbaijan opens fire toward Armenia village sector, one soldier wounded

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province came under fire from the Azerbaijani military around 15:15 on January 11, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The adversary’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.

As of 17:00 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.


     

Politics

Intensified inspections will be carried out in all directions: President Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On January 11 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated to the issues of revenue generation and cost planning of the 2022 State budget, the Presidential Office stated.

Artsakh President: Radical Pan-Turkic circles are actively involved in process in Kazakhstan

n recent days, I have been closely following the developments in Kazakhstan, which are worrying and dangerous...

Pashinyan, Putin discuss situation in Kazakhstan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir...

France will pay more importance to Armenia, Artsakh also during its current presidency at EU Council – expert

Taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, France will automatically give more...

Artsakh President holds New Year’s first working consultation with law enforcement agencies’ heads

On January 4, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held his first working meeting of the new...

Armenia PM, Iran President discuss ongoing regional processes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime...

U.S. Ambassador reaffirms commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future

United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy issued a holiday message congratulating the Armenian...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

13 displaced families settled in Kochoghot. Community Leader

The Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 435 residents.

About the past and the future ..A community impact project being implemented in Haterk

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, history teacher Arman Avagyan from Yerevan...

We are ready to provide houses from the housing stock to our displaced compatriots. Community Leader

The Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 residents.

Shushi Theater in the villages of Artsakh. Puppet shows are held for children

The Artsakh office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, under the auspices of...

2 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 2 new coronavirus case on January 10.

President Harutyunyan partook in the Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Holy Nativity

On 6 January Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan together with the republic's top leadership...

Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy served at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

Today Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

Military

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province came under fire from the Azerbaijani military around 15:15 on January 11, the Ministry of Defense said.

New commander elected of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will be led by Major General Andrei Volkov, Sputnik...

Arakel Martikyan appointed Deputy Chief of General Staff

Arakel Martikyan was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces>

Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

The Armenian Armed Forces sent a peacekeeping unit (100 servicemen) to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO...

Serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing comrade

A serviceman is under arrest on suspicion of killing his comrade at a military base in Vayots Dzor Province.

Azerbaijan soldier wounded after stepping on land mine in Artsakh’s Karvachar

An Azerbaijan soldier was wounded after stepping on land mine in Artsakh’s Karvachar region currently...

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Azerbaijan opens fire toward Armenia village sector, one soldier wounded
Omicron to infect more than half of Europeans in next two months, WHO says
13 displaced families settled in Kochoghot. Community Leader
About the past and the future ..A community impact project being implemented in Haterk
Intensified inspections will be carried out in all directions: President Harutyunyan convened a consultation
Analytical

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

Kaghartsi
Kaghartsi's secondary school today
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Sport

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Omicron to infect more than half of Europeans in next two months, WHO says

US has no grounds to counsel CSTO on what to do in Kazakhstan — Russian embassy

Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

“Mission completed” – Kazakh leader announces upcoming withdrawal of CSTO peacekeeping forces

