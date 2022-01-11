Azerbaijan opens fire toward Armenia village sector, one soldier wounded

A serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was wounded when his military position near Verin Shorzha in Gegharkunik Province came under fire from the Azerbaijani military around 15:15 on January 11, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The adversary’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.

As of 17:00 the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.