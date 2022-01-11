The Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 435 residents.

January 11, 2022, 16:20 13 displaced families settled in Kochoghot. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Veliko Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Due to the recent Artsakh War, 13 displaced families have settled in the community with 48 people. The school has 89 students, but there is no gym or playground there.

We do not have a kindergarten, but there are about 40 children in the village. After the war, the 4 km long road between the village and the central part of the village has been asphalted.

In 2016, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund built a community center here, which is a two-storey multifunctional building, including a village hall, a ceremony hall, a library, a computer room, an aid station, and a lobby. The building is furnished, has a heating and ventilation system," said the head of the community.

The village is not gasified, but the need is felt. They have a problem with drinking and irrigation water almost all year round; a part of the village is provided with high-capacity electricity.

Veliko Sargsyan noted that the villagers are mainly engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture. 80% of the population works at Base Metals mining company.