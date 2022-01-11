Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, history teacher Arman Avagyan from Yerevan teaches at Haterk’s secondary school of Artsakh’s Martakert region .

About the past and the future ..A community impact project being implemented in Haterk

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: With his students he co-authored and developed the project “Know Our Village”.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", A. Avagyan said that the idea has arisen came to him in Haterk, on the first day of reaching Martakert.

“Our purpose is to make the culture of our village recognized on a public platform. The culture of our village is wide and various, and our main goal is to make it be accepted and recognizable. We will speak and present Haterks Heroes, who gave their lives for saving their motherland during the wars of Artsakh. We will make them a part of us. Our purpose is to give a good information about Haterk village. For that reason, we will use the internet to do video and photo soots and post a blogs about Haterk. This will enable people discover a lot of new things, upcoming events, monuments, and other kinds of information about our village,” he said.

According to our interlocutor, now they are in the preparatory stage - fundraising, generating ideas, etc. "First of all my goal is to tell about our community. We plan to use these platforms in the future for other projects. This is an investment for the future," he said.