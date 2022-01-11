Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week's unrest, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, according to Reuters report.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The news comes as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who called the violence a coup attempt, is set to nominate a new prime minister in an address to parliament later in the day.

According to the source, government buildings were attacked in several major cities after initially peaceful protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent. Tokayev has said Islamist militants from regional nations and Afghanistan, as well as the Middle East, were among the attackers.

According to Tokayev, 1,270 businesses were affected across the country, more than 100 shopping malls and banks were looted and about 500 police cars were burned, TASS reported.