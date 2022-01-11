The Poghosagomer community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 226 residents.

January 11, 2022, 12:21 We are ready to provide houses from the housing stock to our displaced compatriots. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Artak Arustamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"After the 44-day war, 4 families have settled in the community. We have 14 houses in the free housing stock, which we will provide to our displaced compatriots who wish to settle in our community. There are 36 students in the school. The school building is in an emergency situation.

“We have 19 preschool children in the village, but we do not have a kindergarten. We have a community center, an aid station, a club, a ceremony hall, the buildings of which are in a state of emergency," said Arustamyan.

The head of the community noted that the village is provided with electricity, there is no gas, and in almost all seasons the village has a water problem supply. He noted that the main direction of employment of the villagers is agriculture.