New commander elected of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will be led by Major General Andrei Volkov, Sputnik Armenia reported referring to the source, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The replacement of the commander is carried out within the framework of the planned rotation, the procedure for accepting and transferring cases has begun.

Major General Volkov was the deputy commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 2020 to May 2021, when the peacekeepers were led by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

At present, Volkov is the chief of the RChBZ troops of the Southern Military District of the Russian defense ministry.

Since September 2021, the post of commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh was held by the hero of Russia, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin.