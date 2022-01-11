The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh will be led by Major General Andrei Volkov, Sputnik Armenia reported referring to the source, news.am informs.
New commander elected of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The replacement of the commander is carried out within the framework of the planned rotation, the procedure for accepting and transferring cases has begun.
Since September 2021, the post of commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh was held by the hero of Russia, Lieutenant General Gennady Anashkin.