Shushi Theater in the villages of Artsakh. Puppet shows are held for children

The Artsakh office of the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Union, under the auspices of repatriate Shant Charshafjian, who lives in the town of Martuni, is currently organizing tours of the Shushi State Theater in a number of villages in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:

Hermine Avagyan, the director of Hamazkayin's Artsakh office, told “Artsakhpress” that due to the war, the Shushi Theater needs to resume its operation. She hopes that these tours will be a stimulus for the restoration of the theater’s operations. The actors of the theater are in Gyumri, Yerevan and Stepanakert.

Hamazkayin's Artsakh Office and the sponsor of the program has recently united them in Artsakh.

"You know that some of the villages are in the direct view of the enemy. Although it is dangerous even to go from club to house, but the children come to watch the performances because they need it so much," said Hermine Avagyan.