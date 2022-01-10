Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will pay a working visit Kazakhstan on January 11.

January 10, 2022, 12:58 CSTO Secretary General to visit Kazakhstan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “An operational group has been sent to Kazakhstan to coordinate the activity of the peacekeeping forces. In order to get acquainted with the situation and meet with the commandership and the authorities of Kazakhstan, I am departing for Kazakhstan tomorrow”, Stanislav Zas said at today’s online session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.