Nearly 8,000 people detained in Kazakhstan following mass riots

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have detained nearly 8,000 people following mass riots, the country’s crisis center said in a statement on Telegram, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A total of 7,939 people have been detained across the country. Law enforcement officers, National Guard members and special forces apprehended 207 people at two markets in Almaty”, the statement reads.

Police officers have confiscated five stolen cars, as well as stolen goods and valuables, two smoothbore weapons and four bladed weapons.