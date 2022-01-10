Artsakh President: Radical Pan-Turkic circles are actively involved in process in Kazakhstan

In recent days, I have been closely following the developments in Kazakhstan, which are worrying and dangerous not only for Kazakhstan, but also for neighboring countries and contiguous regions, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.

“It is obvious that extremist groups and formations are behind the plans on destabilizing the situation and forming a zone of terrorism and instability in and around Kazakhstan. In this context it is also obvious that pan-Turkist radical circles are actively participating in this process,” President Harutyunyan said.

He said the deployment of the CSTO peacekeepers into Kazakhstan was the “most effective” way to prevent the growing danger and new disasters.”

He further noted that thanks to the timely intervention of the CSTO Collective Forces – particularly the Russian peacekeeping mission – the Kazakh authorities are on track to fight and neutralize organized crime. Therefore, it was possible to prevent a destabilization in Central Asia and adjacent regions, which would pose a serious threat to Artsakh and Armenia.

Not long ago, in September 2020, during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan, we personally witnessed the most brutal manifestations of extremism and terrorism.

With the serious efforts of a number of members of the international community, and in particular thanks to the decisive contribution of the RF and the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission, it was possible to stop the war, reduce tension, and establish stability in our region.

The example of Kazakhstan and a number of other countries once again showed the need for the development of coordinated approaches and expansion of practical cooperation on key international and regional security issues, in particular against the threat of terrorism stemming from extremist organizations and groups.

And in general, the security, economic, ecological, and many other challenges of the modern period reaffirm that the promotion of integration processes, the establishment of a new level of cooperation, and the formation of various union structures have become imperative and more viable means to minimize various threats and develop effective mechanisms to combat them.”