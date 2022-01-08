The French privacy service has fined Google and Facebook for violating the use of cookies, news.am informs, citing gagadget.com.

January 8, 2022, 09:48 France fines Google and Facebook EUR 210 million

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The regulator notes that in order to accept cookies on the sites facebook.com, youtube.com and google.fr, users only need to make one click. But abandoning online trackers will not work with the same ease.

It was for this that the French Data Privacy Control Service fined the companies. Google has to pay 150 million euros and Facebook 60 million euros. However, both companies have three months to make the process of refusing cookies as easy as the process of agreeing to their use.

In case of non-fulfillment of the requirements, Google and Facebook will have to pay an additional 100,000 euros for each overdue day, according to Reuters.