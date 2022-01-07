Kazakh president orders to open fire without warning

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his new speech that he gave orders to law enforcement authorities and the army to open fire on "terrorists" without warning.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The text of the president's speech was published by the press service of the head of state, news.am informs.

Yesterday, the situation in the cities of Almaty, Aktobe and Almaty region stabilized. The introduction of the state of the emergency regime is giving its results. Constitutional legality is being restored throughout the country but terrorists are still damaging public and private property and using weapons against citizens.

Kazakh president said he gave orders to shoot to kill "terrorists" because they deal with armed and trained bandits, both local and foreign.

President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the prime minister of Armenia, who chairs the CSTO, as well as to the presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of China, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey, the leaders of the UN and other international organizations for their words of support.

Meanwhile, the Kazakh authorities began to talk about the emergence of "terrorists" only after they lost control of the situation in the country. The ruling party Nur Otan (Light of the Fatherland) has not even been able to make a statement so far, nor has the Kazakh parliament met. The day before, the Western media, representatives of the civil sector and the opposition said that the military opened fire on mostly unarmed young men.