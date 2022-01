The Armenian Armed Forces sent a peacekeeping unit (100 servicemen) to Kazakhstan as part of the CSTO peacekeeping mission, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

January 7, 2022, 14:42 Armenia sends 100 peacekeepers to Kazakhstan as part of CSTO mission

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: During its mission in Kazakhstan, this peacekeeping unit of the Armenian Armed Forces will carry out solely the protection of strategic buildings and infrastructure.