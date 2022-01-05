Today Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert.

January 5, 2022, 21:38 Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy served at the Holy Mother of God Cathedral in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The liturgy was led by Father Nerses Asryan.

“As in the sky, so in our souls there is darkness of uncertainty, darkness of waiting. But the darkest nights in the world are replaced by the light.

"We all have feelings of uncertainty and anxiety about the future of our country; we have different negative feelings that darken our souls. However, this uncertainty is dispelled by a great message:Christ is born and revealed. Blessed is the revelation of Christ," said Father Nerses Asryan, in particular.

The Armenian Apostolic Church starts celebrating the Feast of Holy Nativity and Theophany of Jesus Christ (Christmas).The Christmas celebration starts in the evening of January 5 as the church day changes at 5pm, after the evening service.

On the eve a solemn Candlelight Divine Liturgy is celebrated in all Armenian churches. Lighted candles symbolize the Star of Bethlehem.