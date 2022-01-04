Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh President holds New Year’s first working consultation with law enforcement agencies’ heads

On January 4, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held his first working meeting of the new year with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Highly appreciating the effective and cooperated work of the Artsakh law enforcement agencies during the New Year holidays, the President noted that security issues remain a priority among the tasks in Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan gave some instructions to the attendees in terms of ensuring the internal and external security of Artsakh.


     

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights

The Turkish Pegasus airline asked Armenian aviation authorities permit to re-launch its roundtrip flights from Istanbul to Yerevan, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Sona Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

Serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing comrade

A serviceman is under arrest on suspicion of killing his comrade at a military base in Vayots Dzor Province.

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting

