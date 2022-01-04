Artsakh President holds New Year’s first working consultation with law enforcement agencies’ heads

On January 4, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held his first working meeting of the new year with the participation of the heads of law enforcement agencies, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Highly appreciating the effective and cooperated work of the Artsakh law enforcement agencies during the New Year holidays, the President noted that security issues remain a priority among the tasks in Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan gave some instructions to the attendees in terms of ensuring the internal and external security of Artsakh.