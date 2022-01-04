Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights

The Turkish Pegasus airline asked Armenian aviation authorities permit to re-launch its roundtrip flights from Istanbul to Yerevan, the spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Sona Harutyunyan told Armenpress.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Pegasus applied to the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia requesting permit to operate two flights a week starting February,” Harutyunyan said.

The application is now being processed and a decision will be issued soon.

Last week, the Flyone Armenia airline announced that it was granted permit by the Armenian aviation regulator to operate flights from Yerevan to Istanbul. Flyone Armenia had said that it’s awaiting permit from Turkish aviation authorities to launch the flights.