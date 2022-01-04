Serviceman arrested on suspicion of killing comrade

A serviceman is under arrest on suspicion of killing his comrade at a military base in Vayots Dzor Province.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the Ministry of Defense – the victim of the alleged crime - Private Movses Tadevosyan (born in 2003), a conscript of a military unit located in Vayots Dzor Province, was found at the outpost of thus military unit at around 10:50am on December 31, 2021—and with a gunshot wound to the head. Private Tadevosyan died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities say they have reasons to believe that another serviceman of the same base is responsible for killing Private Tadevosyan. The suspect was taken into custody amid an investigation.