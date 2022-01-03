Armenia PM, Iran President discuss ongoing regional processes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy issued a holiday message congratulating the Armenian...
The United States is calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to release all remaining Armenian captives....
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.
On December 29 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the staff members of Hadrout...
On December 27 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Refugee...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December...
Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...
World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...
The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
On 31 December Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message on the New Year and Christmas holidays, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
On December 31, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan together with Government...
We have tried to do our best to carry out the ministry’s work properly.
Milena Ohanyan studies at Artsakh State University. Her family has decided to establish a dairy workshop...
Artsakh confirmed 28 new coronavirus case on December 29.
In the new district under construction in the administrative territory of Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s...
The vocational school named after Vladik Khachatryan in the city of Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh...
An Azerbaijan soldier was wounded after stepping on land mine in Artsakh’s Karvachar region currently under the control of Azerbaijan, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti reported.
Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the...
Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...
One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...
Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...
The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
