Armenia PM, Iran President discuss ongoing regional processes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda related to the further development of Armenian-Iranian relations. They stressed the importance of close cooperation between the governments of the two countries—and aimed at strengthening their economic ties.

They also touched upon the processes taking place in the region.

The President of Iran congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas holidays. In turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated the Christians of Iran on New Year and Christmas and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for creating the necessary conditions for preservation of identity of the Armenians of Iran. The interlocutors agreed to continue high level contacts between the two countries.”