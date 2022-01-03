Azerbaijan soldier wounded after stepping on land mine in Artsakh’s Karvachar

An Azerbaijan soldier was wounded after stepping on land mine in Artsakh’s Karvachar region currently under the control of Azerbaijan, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti reported.
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijani army serviceman Eyniyev Yusif Suleymanoglu exploded on an anti-personnel mine in the direction of Kelbajar region and was wounded. Eyniyev was evacuated to a military medical facility. An investigation is underway into the fact," the respective statement said.