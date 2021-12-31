The protection of Artsakh's interests is the priority of the coming year. Artsakh FM

We have tried to do our best to carry out the ministry’s work properly.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan told "Artsakhpress".

"In general, I can say that we have worked hard, for obvious reasons, the nature of our work has changed, and new fronts of work have opened.

In general, our foreign policy agenda, traditional issues have remained unchanged. International recognition of the Artsakh Republic, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, to which have been added issues such as de-occupation and one of the most important key tasks - the preservation of the geopolitical subjectivity of Artsakh. All this requires systematic work, including the consolidation of state and all relevant structures in Armenia and the Diaspora. We have tried to do the utmost," said Artsakh FM.

David Babayan singled out the protection of Artsakh's interests as a priority for the coming year.

“Back in January 2021, we chose a motto that describes the nature of our work, our philosophy, that is, to talk less, to act more,” David Babayan said.

Congratulating our compatriots with the New Year and Merry Christmas, Artsakh FM wishes peace, trouble-free life, unshakable faith and optimism.

“We have no right to despair,” concluded David Babayan.