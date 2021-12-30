Dairy workshop to be opened in Artsakh's Haterk

Milena Ohanyan studies at Artsakh State University. Her family has decided to establish a dairy workshop in the community of Haterk of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We make and sell matzoon, cheese, cottage cheese, strained matzoon and butter. This is a family business with a social focus. All the members of my family love dairy products, as the residents of our village are quite satisfied with both the quality and the taste of our product, we have decided to have our own workshop.

I can honestly say that at the moment we even have orders that we cannot fulfill due to insufficient volume of milk or dairy products.

We satisfy the local demand as much as possible and this year we have already bought animals from our fellow villagers to increase the volume of dairy production,” she said, noting that she had received funding within the framework of the "Social Entrepreneurship Education in Artsakh" program implemented at the initiative of Armenia’s Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and Government of Artsakh, in joint partnership with the School of Social Entrepreneurs and the Yunus Center of the State University of Gavar.