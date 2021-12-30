U.S. Ambassador reaffirms commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future

United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy issued a holiday message congratulating the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “In her holiday message to the Armenian people, Ambassador Tracy reflects on her time in Armenia and reaffirms the United States’ commitment to continue working with Armenia for a better future. The Ambassador praises Armenia’s rich cultural traditions, long history, natural beauty, and famous hospitality, but, above all, the Armenian people who – with their talent, vitality, resilience, and creativity – are the country’s greatest asset.

Ambassador Tracy and U.S. Embassy staff wish you all a peaceful, healthy, and prosperous new year,” the United States Embassy in Yerevan said on social media.