Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden late on Thursday evening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

December 30, 2021, 10:27 Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Indeed, Putin’s phone call with the US president is scheduled for late tomorrow evening," he said.

The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."

Putin and Biden held a two-hour video call on December 7, focusing on the situation around Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity issues and the Iran nuclear deal.