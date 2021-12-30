Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden late on Thursday evening, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.
Putin’s phone call with Biden scheduled for late Thursday evening — Kremlin
The White House said earlier that Biden would hold a phone call with Putin on Thursday, "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."
Putin and Biden held a two-hour video call on December 7, focusing on the situation around Ukraine. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity issues and the Iran nuclear deal.