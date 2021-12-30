Nikol Pashinyan, Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin hold phone conversation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian trade and economic cooperation and integration cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service at the government reports.

“Joint priority issues of the fight against the coronavirus infection were addressed. Nikol Pashinyan and Mikhail Mishustin exchanged congratulations on New Year and Christmas holidays.”