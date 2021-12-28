President Harutyunyan received members of the Refugee Women Union NGO

On December 27 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received members of the "Refugee Women's Union" NGO led by its chairperson Ruzanna Avagyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State listened to the problems and needs of refugee women, the most vital of which is the housing problem.



Arayik Harutyunyan assured those present that the needs of refugees waiting in line for housing since the 1990s will not be ignored in the context of the humanitarian and social situation created in the aftermath of the Azerbaijani aggression of 2020, as well as with reference to the problems of newly forcibly displaced citizens.

The President noted that by the end of the year, about 10 disadvantaged families presented by the "Refugee Women's Union" NGO will be provided with apartments within the framework of housing programs, while the remaining families have already been included in state support programs and will be provided with apartments in the near future.



A number of social, security-related, domestic and foreign policy issues were on the discussion agenda too.