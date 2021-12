Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on December 28, stated the Office of the Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member states in St. Petersburg.