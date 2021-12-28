Gabriel Boric to become Chile's youngest ever president

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric has won Chile's presidential election to become the country's youngest ever leader, the BBC reports.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: In what was expected to be a tight race, the 35-year-old former student protest leader defeated his far-right rival José Antonio Kast by 10 points.
Official results gave Boric 56% of the votes against Kast's 44%.
Boric told supporters he would look after democracy, promising curbs on Chile's neoliberal free market economy.
In his speech, Boric said he was taking on the job with humility and a "tremendous sense of responsibility", vowing to "firmly fight against the privileges of a few".