In the new district under construction in the administrative territory of Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction of 9 prefabricated houses with light constructions continues.

December 27, 2021, 15:42 New residential district being constructed in the community of Ivanyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

"Three 2, 3 and 4-room private houses are being built. One private house has been almost ready, interior and exterior finishing works are being carried out. All 9 private houses will be put into operation at the end of February in 2022," said M. Danielyan.