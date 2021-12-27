The first meeting of the representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of relations will take place in Moscow, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

December 27, 2021, 14:58 Cavusoglu says Armenia-Turkish's representatives 1st meeting to be held in Moscow

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Special envoys for normalization with Armenia have been appointed. The first meeting will be in Moscow. We hope that Armenia will act within the framework of international law,” Cavusoglu told journalists in Ankara.

The minister also said that the first Istanbul-Yerevan flight will take place in the coming days.

He added that flights between Istanbul and Yerevan will open in the coming days.