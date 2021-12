An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was recorded on Monday in southern Iran, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

December 27, 2021, 13:54 Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Iran

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of the disaster was 59 km north of the city of Bandar Abbas, which is home to about 352,000 people. The focus was located at a depth of 10 km. No information about casualties and destruction has been reported.