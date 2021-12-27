Artsakhpress

Society

The traces of the war being eliminated in Martuni Vocational School (Photos)

The vocational school named after Vladik Khachatryan in the town of Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh suffered significant losses due to the war; construction work is currently underway.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the college Artak Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress”.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"During the war, 3 of the 4 buildings of the college, the windows and doors of all the educational buildings were damaged. But thanks to the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, as well as to the benefactors, it was possible to eliminate the traces of the war.

The main benefactor is the “Armenian tools for schools” charity organization. We now have a sufficient material and technical base, which enables future professionals to develop skills in line with modern standards. It is very important to build a gym for the college, which will allow holding classes in unfavorable conditions," said A. Sargsyan."The college has 118 students in 7 specialties: operation and repair of vehicles, tractors, drivers, hairdressers, tailors, tilers, welders and cooks," added A. Sargsyan.




     

Politics

Cavusoglu says Armenia-Turkish's representatives 1st meeting to be held in Moscow

The first meeting of the representatives of Armenia and Turkey on the normalization of relations will take place in Moscow, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Artsakh parliament expresses outrage at distorted formulations of Armenian PM

Throughout the chronicle of the Karabakh conflict statements distorting and falsifying the essence of...

Russian Foreign Ministry wishes “peace and patience” to Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is one of the most complex, prolonged and bloody conflicts, Russian Foreign...

Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a speech during the discussion of the State budget for 2022 in the National Assembly

On 23 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the regular sitting...

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior. Artak Beglaryan

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh...

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk,...

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

New residential district being constructed in the community of Ivanyan

In the new district under construction in the administrative territory of Ivanyan community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, the construction of 9 prefabricated houses with light constructions continues.

The traces of the war being eliminated in Martuni Vocational School (Photos)

The vocational school named after Vladik Khachatryan in the city of Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh...

Commemoration of the Apostles St. Peter and St. Paul

St. Peter was one of the 12 apostles of Christ. He was the brother of Andrew. He was one of the beloved...

Intra-community roads to be asphalted in Garnakar. Community Leader

The residents of Garnakar community of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue to live and create on their...

Renovation work underway in the secondary school of Kaghartsi (Photos)

The educational process in the secondary school of the community of Kaghartsi of Artsakh’s Martuni...

The construction of a three-story residential building in Chartar being completed

The construction of a three-storey residential building in Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region...

Artsakh President discusses a number of issues with representatives of Hadrout region and community heads

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Hadrout regional administration...

Military

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects of the new process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey after the failed “football diplomacy”, whether or not Turkey is sincere in willing to reconcile with Armenia and what risks and benefits Armenia could have by entering this process.

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the...

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

Russia has no plans for reviving Soviet Union — Federation Council’s speaker
Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov
New residential district being constructed in the community of Ivanyan
Cavusoglu says Armenia-Turkish's representatives 1st meeting to be held in Moscow
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Iran
Analytical

New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Sport

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Russia has no plans for reviving Soviet Union — Federation Council’s speaker

Russia will not turn into "besieged fortress" due to sanctions — Lavrov

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Iran

Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue

