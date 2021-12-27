The vocational school named after Vladik Khachatryan in the town of Martuni of the Republic of Artsakh suffered significant losses due to the war; construction work is currently underway.

December 27, 2021, 12:15 The traces of the war being eliminated in Martuni Vocational School (Photos)

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the college Artak Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress”.

"During the war, 3 of the 4 buildings of the college, the windows and doors of all the educational buildings were damaged. But thanks to the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Artsakh Republic, as well as to the benefactors, it was possible to eliminate the traces of the war.

The main benefactor is the “Armenian tools for schools” charity organization. We now have a sufficient material and technical base, which enables future professionals to develop skills in line with modern standards. It is very important to build a gym for the college, which will allow holding classes in unfavorable conditions," said A. Sargsyan."The college has 118 students in 7 specialties: operation and repair of vehicles, tractors, drivers, hairdressers, tailors, tilers, welders and cooks," added A. Sargsyan.