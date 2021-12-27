Intra-community roads to be asphalted in Garnakar. Community Leader

The residents of Garnakar community of Artsakh’s Martakert region continue to live and create on their native land.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community Erik Martirosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"There are 131 residents in the village. After the war 6 families have settled here. We can accept 6 more families. The school has 30 students. We do not have a kindergarten. There are 5 preschool children in the village. The community hall operates in the club building.

We do not have a ceremony hall. There is no route to the village. Intra-community roads are in a deplorable condition. It is planned to be asphalted next year. The village is gasified, provided with electricity, "E. Martirosyan noted.

Our interlocutor informed that the main directions of employment of the population are cattle breeding, agriculture and beekeeping.