New round of talks with Turkey can succeed only in one case – if Ankara recognizes Armenian Genocide. Ruben Safrastyan

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects of the new process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey after the failed “football diplomacy”, whether or not Turkey is sincere in willing to reconcile with Armenia and what risks and benefits Armenia could have by entering this process.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Safrastyan, an academician at the National Academy of Sciences, noted that this is already the 4th attempt of normalization in 30 years, two of which were initiated by the United States – the "track-two diplomacy" (TARC) and “football diplomacy”. He believes that this new round is being advanced from one side the United States and from the other side Russia.
However, Safrastyan said he doesn’t have big expectations from this new round and is almost certain that the process will suffer the same fate like the previous ones, but on the other hand he believes that Armenia ought to participate in these negotiations due to certain strategic, political and diplomatic reasons.
Ruben Safrastyan underscored that the new Armenian-Turkish process can succeed only in one case – if Turkey – under the pressure of the US, Russia and France – recognizes the Armenian Genocide.
“This is the first time that prior to starting the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey all three main powers – Russia, United States and France, who have interests in our region, have recognized the Armenian Genocide. This wasn’t the case in the last times. The U.S. only recently recognized [the Armenian Genocide]. And we must use this. From the very beginning we must bring forward the following issue in the negotiations process that it is a major concession from our side to agree to negotiate with a country which is the successor of the Ottoman Empire which carried out the Armenian Genocide. And given the stance of the United States, Russia and France over the Armenian Genocide, we must achieve a point where they’d put pressure upon Turkey and that Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide from the very beginning so that this process advances. I think this opens a very interesting new sphere for us, we must try and use this opportunity,” Safrastyan said.
The scholar is sure that Turkey hasn’t changed its position on Armenia and will again bring forward its well-known three pre-conditions – that Armenia must reaffirm its commitment to the 1921 Kars Treaty and recognize the current borders with Turkey, abandon pursuing the policy of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and refuse from Artsakh. And now a 4th precondition has emerged, the so-called “Zangezur corridor”, which President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has frequently talked about.
Safrastyan said it is highly important for the Armenian government to remain adamant in the abovementioned principled issues and not abandon its approaches.
“Normal relations with Turkey are in the interests of both Armenia and the entire region. But this is about the cost of it, what’s going to be the cost of this. Turkey is demanding a very high price from us. The cost is these four preconditions, four demands brought upon us. This is a very big price and it is unacceptable for us. Do you know why this is unacceptable? Because both the issue of the Armenian Genocide, the issue of the Kars Treaty and the issue of Artsakh are part of our modern identity. We are Armenians because these issues matter for us. If we were to go for principles concessions in these issues, it would mean abandoning a part of our identity. That is why we must be unshakeable in principled issues, we should not make any concessions. While in other issues there could be compromise,” Safrastyan said.

     

Politics

Russian Foreign Ministry wishes “peace and patience” to Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is one of the most complex, prolonged and bloody conflicts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Arayik Harutyunyan delivered a speech during the discussion of the State budget for 2022 in the National Assembly

On 23 December President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan participated in the regular sitting...

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior. Artak Beglaryan

If you praise “good will” of a criminal instead of punishing, you encourage deviant behavior, Artsakh...

Armenian PM receives Russian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk,...

French presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally return 51 Armenian captives

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse calls for unconditionally returning...

President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws

On 21 December, President Harutyunyan has signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Humanitarian situation improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to presence of Russian peacekeepers – Putin

The humanitarian situation has improved in Nagorno Karabakh thanks to the presence of the Russian peacekeepers,...

Economy

Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters. First time since October

Gas prices in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since October, according to London’s ICE, Tass informs.

Dollar drops again in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.61/$1 in...

World oil prices falling

World oil prices are dropping Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

New apartment district being built in Martuni (Photos)

In the territory of the former hospital of the city of Martuni, the construction works of a new multi-apartment...

Armenia plays big role in expansion of EAEU’s ties with third countries – Russian Ambassador

The relevance of the development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Society

The construction of a three-story residential building in Chartar being completed

The construction of a three-storey residential building in Chartar town of Artsakh’s Martuni region is being completed.

Renovation work underway in the secondary school of Kaghartsi (Photos)

The educational process in the secondary school of the community of Kaghartsi of Artsakh’s Martuni...

Artsakh President discusses a number of issues with representatives of Hadrout region and community heads

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Hadrout regional administration...

The infrastructures in Artsakh functioning almost uninterruptedly. President Harutyunyan

The infrastructures in the Artsakh Republic are already functioning almost uninterruptedly.

The residents of Shahmasur live their daily life. Community Leader

The Shahmasur community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 158 residents.

13 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 13 new coronavirus case on December 22.

The community of Chankatagh needs a kindergarten. Community Leader

The community of Chankatagh The community of Chankatagh of Artsakh’s Martakert region has 357 residents.

Military

Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects of the new process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey after the failed “football diplomacy”, whether or not Turkey is sincere in willing to reconcile with Armenia and what risks and benefits Armenia could have by entering this process.

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Stanislav Zas

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today met with Secretary-General of the...

CSTO Secretary General to visit Armenia

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas will visit Armenia...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani...

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue
UN Secretary General calls on world to “prepare” for next pandemic
Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held
Moscow would like to receive reply on security proposals as soon as possible, says Kremlin
Expert on Turkey, academician Ruben Safrastyan sat down with Armenpress to talk about the prospects...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

Great work done to monitor and preserve the cultural heritage of the occupied territories of Artsakh. Minister

Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater today. Problems and programs presented by the director

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

Sport

Tournament will be organized in Stepanakert in memory of the fallen heroes

Achievements in the field of sports were unprecedented. Lusine Gharakhanyan sums up the results of 2021

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Reports that EU demands Russia pay €290 bln are untrue

UN Secretary General calls on world to “prepare” for next pandemic

Moscow would like to receive reply on security proposals as soon as possible, says Kremlin

Lavrov: Involvement of Kiev in NATO poses serious risks, even large-scale conflict in Europe

