The first exhibition of clothes sewn by the freshmen of the “Garment Manufacturing Technology” group of the "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex was held.

December 26, 2021, 11:29 Exhibition of clothes sewn by freshmen of "Antonia Arslan" Armenian-Italian Educational Complex held

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

"The great Armenian Antonia Arslan, Armenologist Siobhan Nash-Marshall, the Italian friends of the educational complex, a member of the Board of Trustees Rita Mahdesyan, joined us live during the exhibition.

The event was also attended by First Lady Qristine Harutyunyan, a great friend of the establishment and activity of the educational complex. Becoming a successful project for the implementation of dual education, the educational complex will enter the stage of international accreditation. We will overcome the daily challenges with education, science and properly introduced professions," Lusine Gharakhanyan wrote.